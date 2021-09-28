METALLICA Share Pro-Shot Video Of "Harvester Of Sorrow" From Surprise Pop-Up Concert In Chicago

Metallica performed a surprise pop-up concert at Metro in Chicago on Monday, September 20th. It was the band's first show at the venue since 1983. The band has shared pro-shot video of "Harvester Of Sorrow" from the show, which can be viewed below.

The setlist on the night was as follows:

Setlist:

"Whiplash"

"Ride The Lightning"

"Harvester Of Sorrow"

"Cyanide"

"Through The Never"

"One"

"Sad But True"

"Moth Into Flame"

"Welcome Home (Sanitarium)"

"For Whom The Bell Tolls"

"Whiskey In The Jar"

"Fade To Black"

"Master Of Puppets"

Encore:

"Hardwired"

"Fuel"

"Seek & Destroy"