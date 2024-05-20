METALLICA – Still In Play: The Paintings Of TORBEN ULRICH Now Available

For the first time, Still In Play presents the collection of visual art created by multidisciplinary artist and tennis-playing legend Torben Ulrich (1928-2023).

This unique body of work, inspired by his athletic and physical experiences and shaped by his lifelong interest in philosophy, poetry, music, and spirituality, contains more than 120 images of his rice-paper paintings and prints. Accompanying his art are three new essays, including one penned by Torben Ulrich himself.

The Metallica Store will donate all net profits from every purchase of this book to All Within My Hands.

