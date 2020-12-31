METALLICA Surpasses 1 Billion Spotify Streams For 2020 - "We Thought Last Year's Numbers Were Insane"

Metallica's songs were streamed 1.1 billion times on Spotify in 2020, making this the second year in a row that the band surpassed a billion streams in a 12-month period.

Says Metallica: "We thought last year’s numbers were insane… you guys have outdone yourselves! 99.3M hours?! That’s like if someone started listening on October 27, 9318 B.C. and never stopped. Can anyone guess what this year’s most played song was, clocking in at 128.6M streams?? You remain the most dedicated fans in the world - thank you for spending so much of your year with us!"



2021 will be kicking off with a load of new Metallica colored vinyl coming to Walmart stores across the US. The Black Album and Hardwired...To Self-Destruct will be available alongside remastered versions of Kill ‘Em All, Ride The Lightning, Master Of Puppets, and ...And Justice for All in new and exclusive colours while supplies last.

All six albums will hit Walmart store shelves on January 29, but stock is limited. Reserve yours today by pre-ordering directly from Walmart.com.