METALLICA To Perform On Special Live Edition Of Stephen Colbert’s Late Show This Sunday Following Super Bowl

Metallica have checked in with the following update:

"We’re celebrating Super Bowl LV with our friend Stephen Colbert! Tune in to The Late Show with Stephen Colbert at 11:35pm EST / 8:35pm PST on CBS to catch our performance on this special Sunday episode (February 7th), A Late Show: Super Bowl Edition."

Metallica have launched a new line of exclusive Fifth Member merch, available here.

Items include tri-blend t-shirts, distressed t-shirts, distressed tanks, full-zip hoodies, and sweatpants.

2021 kicked off with a load of new Metallica colored vinyl at Walmart stores across the US. The Black Album and Hardwired...To Self-Destruct are available alongside remastered versions of Kill ‘Em All, Ride The Lightning, Master Of Puppets, and ...And Justice for All in new and exclusive colours while supplies last.

All six albums hit Walmart store shelves on January 29, but stock is limited. Reserve yours today by ordering directly from Walmart.com.