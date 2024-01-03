METALLICA - Video From Blackened Whiskey Bottle Signing Session With KIRK HAMMETT And ROBERT TRUJILLO Available

YouTube user Ed Collects has shared video from a signing session held by Metallica guitarist Kirk Hammett and bassist Robert Trujillo at Costco in Livermore, CA on December 2nd. They were signing bottles of the band's signature whiskey, Blackened.

T-shirts, jewelry, scarves, pint and shot glasses, mugs, baby bibs and more. Metallica's "The New Year Sale" is underway, and will continue through Monday, January 8 at 9 AM, PST.

Show now at The Met Store.

To ring in the new year, James Hetfield shared the message below to Metallica fans:



