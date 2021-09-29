METALLICA - Walmart Launches Pre-Order For Exclusive "Black Album" Funko Pop! Figure Set
September 29, 2021, 36 minutes ago
Walmart has launched the pre-order for their exclusive Funko Pop! Deluxe Album: Metallica. The set includes all four members of the band - James Hetfield, Lars Ulrich, Kirk Hammett, and Jason Newsted - modelled after how they appeared during "The Black Album" era.
Place your order at Walmart.com.
Metallica’s 1991 self-titled #1 album - better known as The Black Album - was recently reissued in a variety of formats to commemorate the 30th anniversary of its release. Go to Metallica's official website here for all reissue details and to order.
New Product Alert! Coming Soon: Pop! Deluxe Album – Metallica “The Black Album”. Pre-order the new 23” wide Deluxe Album exclusively at @Walmart today! https://t.co/0gJ1j8WRIi #Funko @Metallica pic.twitter.com/Ikdcfx1wo0— Funko (@OriginalFunko) September 29, 2021