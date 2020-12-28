METALLICA x PUCK HCKY - Hockey-Themed Collection Available Now

Introducing Puck Hcky x Metallica...

"Puck Hcky is a Detroit-based premium apparel brand that combines the worlds of hockey and culture in the form of awesome high-quality clothing," states a message from Metallica. "They’ve collaborated with the likes of Anthrax, Exodus, Gojira, Slayer, and now - us!

"This all new collection includes hoodies, flannels, jerseys, and hats, all inspired by our music and art. In addition to the merch we’ll be carrying in the Met Store, Puck Hcky will also be selling a few pieces exclusive to their store, so make sure you check them out too before picking your favorite!"

Shop the collection here. Visit Puck Hcky here.