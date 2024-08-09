METALLLICA Performs “Hardwired” In Foxborough, MA; Official Live Video Streaming

On Friday, August 2nd, Metallica headlined Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts. The band has shared pro-shot video of "Hardwired", the opening track of their 2016 album Hardwired...To Self-Destruct from the show. Check it out below.

Setlist:

"Creeping Death"

"Harvester of Sorrow"

"Leper Messiah"

"King Nothing"

"72 Seasons"

"If Darkness Had a Son"

"The Day That Never Comes"

"Shadows Follow"

"Orion"

"Nothing Else Matters"

"Sad But True"

"Hardwired"

"Fuel"

"Seek & Destroy"

"Master of Puppets"

To view remaining dates on Metallica's 2024 tour schedule, visit this location.