Metro Nashville Police Chief Praises JON BON JOVI For Helping Woman On Pedestrian Bridge - "It Takes All Of Us To Help Keep Each Other Safe"; Video Reports Streaming

As we reported yesterday, Jon Bon Jovi saved a woman from jumping off the John Seigenthaler Pedestrian Bridge in Nashville, Tennessee on Tuesday evening (September 10). Bon Jovi was on the bridge around 6 PM shooting a music video when the incident occurred.

The Metro Nashville PD took to social media, sharing video surveillance of the incident, which showed Jon approaching the woman standing on the ledge and persuading her to come down. The video has since been removed from YouTube due to “policy violations”. However, video reports from KHOU 11 and CBS New York can be viewed below.

The Metro Nashville PD's post states: "A shout out to @jonbonjovi & his team for helping a woman on the Seigenthaler Ped Bridge Tue night. Bon Jovi helped persuade her to come off the ledge over the Cumberland River to safety."

Chief John Drake added: "It takes all of us to help keep each other safe."

A shout out to @jonbonjovi & his team for helping a woman on the Seigenthaler Ped Bridge Tue night. Bon Jovi helped persuade her to come off the ledge over the Cumberland River to safety. "It takes all of us to help keep each other safe,"--Chief John Drake https://t.co/1YejKJ2WgM — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) September 11, 2024

KHOU 11 video report:

CBS New York video report:

The Sound Of Vinyl has set this Friday (September 13) as the release date for a limited edition smoke colour 2LP edition of Bon Jovi’s best-selling greatest hits compilation.

The set features the group’s biggest hits, from “Runaway” to “Living On A Player”, “Bad Medicine” to “It’s My Life,” and much more. One of three unique lithographs included.

Pre-order here.

Tracklisting:

LP1 - Side A

"Livin' On A Prayer"

"You Give Love A Bad Name"

"It's My Life"

"Have A Nice Day"

"Wanted Dead Or Alive"

LP1 - Side B

"Bad Medicine"

"We Weren't Born To Follow"

"I'll Be There For You"

LP2 - Side C

"Born To Be My Baby"

"Blaze Of Glory"

"Who Says You Can't Go Home"

"Lay Your Hands On Me"

LP2 - Side D

"Always"

"Runaway"

"What Do You Got?"

"No Apologies"