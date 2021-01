MICHAEL AMOTT, MIKAEL STANNE, ALEX SKOLNICK, MARTY FRIEDMAN And Others Pay Tribute To ALEXI LAIHO - "A Monumental Talent And A Genuine, Caring And Thoughtful Person"

Michael Amott (Arch Enemy, Spiritual Beggars, Carnage), Mikael Stanne (Dark Tranquillity), Alex Skolnick (Testament), Marty Friedman (ex-Megadeth), Gus G. (Firewind), Mark Morton (Lamb Of God), and others have paid tribute to one of the most renowned guitarists in the world, Alexi Laiho (Children Of Bodom, Bodom After Midnight), who passed away at his home in Helsinki, Finland, last week. See the tributes below:



Devastated to hear of Alexi Laiho's passing. We toured together many times throughout the years. What an incredible talent and all round super great dude. He will be missed. #alexilaiho — Mikael Stanne (@MiklStne) January 4, 2021





Absolutely gutted about Alexi Laiho`s very untimely passing. He had a lot more to left to say with his music. — Marty Friedman (@marty_friedman) January 4, 2021





Alexi Laiho was a monumental talent & a genuine, caring & thoughtful person.

He will be greatly missed.

Rest In Peace Alexi — Mark Morton 🇺🇸 (@MarkDuaneMorton) January 4, 2021







Alexi Laiho and drummer Jaska Raatikainen founded Children of Bodom in 1993, and the band was one of the most internationally acclaimed metal acts in Finland up until their very last farewell concert in December of 2019. Last year Alexi Laiho put together Bodom After Midnight, who recorded three songs and shot one music video, which will be released later on posthumously.

Besides Children Of Bodom, Laiho was known for acts such as Warmen, Sinergy, Kylähullut and The Local Band. Awarded with a Metal Hammer Golden Gods and several other international prizes, the guitarist was also the main star, leading a group of one hundred guitar players at Helsinki Festival in 2015 in 100 Guitars From Hel - a massive concert piece he composed.

"We are crushed by the sudden passing of our dear friend and band member. Words cannot describe this shock and the profound sadness that we feel", Daniel Freyberg, Mitja Toivonen and Waltteri Väyrynen from Bodom After Midnight state.

The talented guitarist and musician relished his roles as stepdad in his patchwork family, and as uncle and godfather. Especially during the last years, the important family ties brought a welcomed balance to his life and the active touring. Laiho was particularly close with his big sister, parents and his sister's daughter. Laiho's sister says:

"We are all absolutely shocked and devastated. We ask for privacy and understanding during these hard times. My little brother's funeral will take place privately."

Alexi Laiho will also be deeply missed by his family in Australia.

"Alexi was the most loving and magnificent husband and father. Our hearts are eternally broken", Kelli Wright-Laiho says.

Laiho recently completed work on the debut album for Bodom After Midnight, the band launched following Children Of Bodom's demise in 2019.

His death comes as a devastating blow to the metal world and the BraveWords family, as some of us knew Alexi personally. Rest in peace, Wild Child.