MICHAEL ANTHONY On Death Of Former Bandmate EDDIE VAN HALEN - "I'm Still Trying To Wrap My Head Around It"; Video
February 2, 2021, 20 minutes ago
Michael Anthony joined Matt Pinfield for the latest instalment of the new KLOS series, New & Approved, which highlights forthcoming and current projects from the biggest names in music.
Sammy Hagar & The Circle’s latest offering, Lockdown 2020 is a collection of cover material that the band’s bassist, Michael Anthony, shares was a collaborative effort from the group as they wanted to release a project for fans during the coronavirus pandemic, seeing as how their originally slated tour came to a halt last year in March. With covers from acts like AC/DC, Van Halen, Bob Marley, and many more, the project is a small glimpse into what each member has been inspired by during quarantine.
Anthony also goes on to speak on putting together a Van Halen tribute for the late Eddie Van Halen, discusses plans for new material after things settle with the global pandemic, and much more.
Sammy Hagar & The Circle's Lockdown 2020 - a collection of 11 tracks recorded virtually during the band's popular lockdown sessions which began during the COVID-19 stay-at-home orders - can be ordered via all digital platforms here.
Tracklisting:
"Funky Feng Shui"
"Won't Get Fooled Again" (The Who)
"Good Enough" (Van Halen)
"Three Little Birds" (Bob Marley)
"Whole Lotta Rosie" (AC/DC)
"For What It's Worth" (Buffalo Springfield)
"Keep A-Knockin'" (Little Richard)
"Right Now" (Van Halen)
"Don't Tell Me What Love Can Do" (Van Halen)
"Sympathy For The Human" (Sammy Hagar & The Wabos)
"Heroes" (David Bowie)