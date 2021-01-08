MICHAEL ANTHONY Reflects On Relationship With EDDIE VAN HALEN – “We Had Some Issues That Were Never Resolved”

Guesting on the Talkin’ Rock With Meltdown podcast, original Van Halen bassist spoke about his relationship with the late Eddie Van Halen and other topics.

While Sammy Hagar has said he had a chance to patch things up with Eddie, Anthony did not.

Anthony reflected on this missed opportunity saying, “We actually hadn’t spoken [for the last few years], and unfortunately, we didn’t get a chance to. And, you know, it kind of bothers me because we had some issues that were never resolved. But I mean, what can you do? We were on track for a reunion, which I’m really sad never happened. But, you know, life and the show goes on.”

In a new interview with Rolling Stone, Wolfgang Van Halen talks about how his late father, Eddie Van Halen, had discussed a "kitchen-sink tour" that would have featured singers David Lee Roth and Sammy Hagar (and maybe even Gary Cherone), as well as former Van Halen bassist, Michael Anthony. An excerpt follows:

Rolling Stone: You told Howard Stern that you and your dad discussed a “kitchen-sink tour” with Dave trading vocals with Sammy Hagar and maybe even Gary Cherone. Do you think you could have gotten Dave to do that? I know Sammy would have been down for it, but I just don’t know about Dave.

Wolfgang Van Halen: "I would have loved to see it happen. Unfortunately, we’ll never know the answer to that. I think at a certain point you would have just had to get everybody in a room and just be like, 'Come on, how awesome would this be?'"

Rolling Stone: "You talked about Michael Anthony being part of that tour, too. That means you you were personally ready to sort of retire from that band a while ago.

Wolfgang Van Halen: "Pretty much, other than maybe jumping on stage for a song or two, because Dad would be like, 'You got to be on stage at least a couple times.' He kept trying to pull me back in. Not that I didn’t want to be there. Playing with my father was the best thing I ever did. It was my favorite thing to do."

Read the complete interview at Rolling Stone.