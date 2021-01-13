MICHAEL ANTHONY Talks Current Relationship With The VAN HALEN Family - "I Spoke Briefly With Alex Right After Eddie Passed, But I Wanted Them To Have Their Privacy"

Guesting on St. Louis radio station KSHE 95 earlier this week, former Van Halen bassist Michael Anthony opened up about his current relationship with the Van Halen family in the wake of Eddie Van Halen's passing.

Anthony: "I haven't actually spoken to Wolfgang yet. I spoke briefly with Alex right after Eddie passed, but I wanted them to have their privacy. And I have texted with Wolfie a couple of times, and everything is all good, obviously. Alex has been pretty much grieving, or however you wanna put it, pretty much been to himself, so I'm just kind of letting that happen and I'm sure at one point we'll talk again, or even get together."

In a new interview with Rolling Stone, Wolfgang Van Halen talks about how his late father, Eddie Van Halen, had discussed a "kitchen-sink tour" that would have featured singers David Lee Roth and Sammy Hagar (and maybe even Gary Cherone), as well as former Van Halen bassist, Michael Anthony. An excerpt follows:

Rolling Stone: You told Howard Stern that you and your dad discussed a “kitchen-sink tour” with Dave trading vocals with Sammy Hagar and maybe even Gary Cherone. Do you think you could have gotten Dave to do that? I know Sammy would have been down for it, but I just don’t know about Dave.

Wolfgang Van Halen: "I would have loved to see it happen. Unfortunately, we’ll never know the answer to that. I think at a certain point you would have just had to get everybody in a room and just be like, 'Come on, how awesome would this be?'"

Rolling Stone: "You talked about Michael Anthony being part of that tour, too. That means you you were personally ready to sort of retire from that band a while ago.

Wolfgang Van Halen: "Pretty much, other than maybe jumping on stage for a song or two, because Dad would be like, 'You got to be on stage at least a couple times.' He kept trying to pull me back in. Not that I didn’t want to be there. Playing with my father was the best thing I ever did. It was my favorite thing to do."

