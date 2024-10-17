MICHAEL MONROE Returns To The United States In 2025, Live Dates Announced

After nine long years, legendary Finnish vocalist Michael Monroe (Hanoi Rocks, Demolition 23) returns to the West Coast of The USA for three very special shows in 2025.

This brief, but not to be missed run, will visit the following trio of venues:

April

11 - Count's Vamp'd - Las Vegas, NV

12 - Whisky A Go-Go - Hollywood, CA

13 - The Rainbow - Hollywood, CA

Monroe's April 13th show at The Rainbow will be extra special as it celebrates the 53rd anniversary of the world famous bar on Sunset Blvd. And admission is FREE with a two drink minimum.

Joining Monroe on the bill are Faster Pussycat, Odin, Black Oak Arkansas, and more.