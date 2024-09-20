MICHAEL SCHENKER Streaming New Version Of UFO Classic "Love To Love" Feat. AXL ROSE; European Dates Announced For "My Years With UFO" Tour

Legendary guitarist, Michael Schenker, has released his new album, My Years With UFO, worldwide via earMUSIC.

Schenker's new album is a tribute to the golden years that saw British hard rock band UFO rise from an underground phenomenon to rock legends. Produced by Michael Schenker and Michael Voss, the new album marks the 50th anniversary of Schenker's era with UFO, spanning from 1972 to 1978. The "German Wunderkind" was asked to join UFO at just 17 years old. Touring the globe as a teenager, Schenker became a driving force behind some of UFO's most loved tracks, including "Doctor Doctor," "Rock Bottom," "Lights Out," "Love To Love" and many more.

Although Michael Schenker's era with UFO spanned only six years, his influence as a young songwriter and exceptional guitarist had already left a lasting mark on rock. During these meteoric years, the UFO albums Phenomenon, Force It, No Heavy Petting, Lights Out, Obsession, and the seminal live album Strangers In The Night were recorded, each contributing significantly to the genre. Strangers In The Night particularly stands out as one of the most influential live rock albums of all time and is still regarded as a cornerstone in any rock enthusiast's collection.

In this celebratory album, Michael Schenker presents 11 of UFO's greatest hits from this magical era with an impressive lineup of guest stars. Joining Schenker on this journey are Derek Sherinian on keys' Brian Tichy on drums' and Barry Sparks on bass.

The stellar roster of guest artists includes Axl Rose, Slash, Kai Hansen, Roger Glover, Joey Tempest, Biff Byford, Jeff Scott Soto, John Norum, Dee Snider, Joel Hoekstra, Joe Lynn Turner, Carmine Appice, Adrian Vandenberg, Michael Voss, Stephen Pearcy, and Erik Grönwall.

"Love to Love" (Feat. Axl Rose) is now available for streaming below.

This new album is the introduction to an upcoming trilogy, as Michael Schenker has signed an exclusive three-album deal with earMUSIC, with additional albums to follow in 2025 and 2026.

Order My Years With UFO here.

Tracklisting:

"Natural Thing" (Feat. Dee Snider + Joel Hoekstra)

"Only You Can Rock Me" (Feat. Joey Tempest + Roger Glover)

"Doctor Doctor" (Feat. Joe Lynn Turner + Carmine Appice)

"Mother Mary" (Feat. Slash + Erik Grönwall)

"This Kids" (Feat. Biff Byford)

"Love to Love" (Feat. Axl Rose)

"Lights Out" (Feat. Jeff Scott Soto + John Norum)

"Rock Bottom" (Feat. Kai Hansen)

"Too Hot Too Handle" (Feat. Joe Lynn Turner, Adrian Vandenberg, + Carmen Appice)

"Let It Roll" (Feat. Michael Voss)

"Shoot Shoot" (Feat. Stephen Pearcy)

"Love to Love" (Feat. Axl Rose):

"Only You Can Rock Me" visualizer:

"Rock Bottom":

"Mother Mary" visualizer:

Michael Schenker is not only celebrating the 50th anniversary of his time with UFO with new editions of the best UFO songs of that time period with many guest stars on recordings, but will also be embarking on a major European tour with his backing band in 2025.

The "My Years With UFO" tour spans various countries all over Europe and starts on April 9, 2025 in the Netherlands. From April 10, 2025, you can experience the guitar virtuoso, probably the most famous "Flying V" player in the world, live in Germany with the biggest hits and classics of his UFO era.

Michael Schenker "My Years With UFO" Tour 2025:

April

9 - Zoetermeer, Netherlands - Poppodium Boerderij

10 - Hamburg, Germany - Fabrik

11 - Coesfeld, Germany - Fabrik

12 - Neuruppin, Germany - Kulturhaus Stadtgarten

16 - Krakow, Poland - Klub Kwadrat

19 - Mannheim, Germany - Capitol

21 - Augsburg, Germany - Spectrum Club

22 - Nuremberg, Germany - Der Hirsch

25 - Maastricht, Netherlands - Muziekgieterij

26 - Uden, Netherlands - De Pul

27 - Herford, Germany - Kulturwerk

28 - Bochum, Germany - Zeche

30 - Pratteln, Switzerland - Konzertfabrik Z7

Further dates will be announce soon.

(Photo - Tallee Savage)