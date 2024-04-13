MICHAEL SCHENKER Visits Matt's Guitar Shop In Paris (Video)

Guitar legend Michael Sxchenker recently visited Matt's Guitar Shop and took a tour of the showroom. He also discussed his creative process before going into the studio. Check out the clip below.

"One of the best moments that Matt’s Guitar Shop had the honour to live! Michael Schenker the legend came to visit us. We've now got one of his Flying V's for sale at the shop, signed by the legend himself!"

Matt's Guitar Shop is located in Paris, France. Go to the official website here.

Iron Maiden guitarist Adrian Smith previously visited Matt's Guitar Shop, and in the clip below, Adrian and Matt chat about the 1955 Gibson Les Paul Black Beauty, formerly owned and played by Paul Kossoff from Free and Eric Clapton during the Cream years.