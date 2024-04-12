MICHAEL SWEET Completes Mixes For New STRYPER Album - "Every Single Song Stands On Its Own"

Stryper frontman Michael Sweet has checked in with the following update:

"Just finished the mixes for the new Stryper album with Danny Bernini.

As we were going through each song over the past five days, we were both blown away at how amazing everything sounds. Every single song stands on its own. This is a very special album, unlike any other. As I listen I truly believe it’s our best album. That’s saying a lot but that’s how I feel.

Everyone delivers in this album and the production and mixes are next level. So are the songs. I say all this humbly. It could be the opposite. For some reason, God keeps blessing this band beyond measure. His favor is all over this one.

I cannot wait for the world to hear this one."

Stryper recently announced that, for the first time ever, they will be performing the hits and fan favourites, acoustically. "To Hell With The Amps: The Unplugged Tour" is coming to a city near you.

They have added new dates to the tour (**). The complete schedule is available below.

May

30 - MadLife Stage & Studios - Woodstock, GA

31 - Amos' Southend - Charlotte, NC

June

1 - The Orange Peel - Asheville, NC **

3 - Phantom Power - Millersville, PA **

4 - City Winery Philadelphia - Philadelphia, PA

6 - Narrows Center For The Arts - Fall River, MA

7 - Tupelo Music Hall - Derry, NH

8 - Town Ballroom - Buffalo, NY **

9 - Danenberger Family Vineyards - New Berlin, IL **

11 - Cohoes Music Hall - Cohoes, NY **

14 - Diesel Concert Lounge - Chesterfield, MI **

15 - J.D. Legends - Franklin, OH **

16 - The Vogue - Indianapolis, IN **

18 - Mercury Ballroom - Louisville, KY **

20 - Warner Vineyards - Paw Paw, MI

21 - The Hobart Art Theater - Hobart, IN

22 - Danenberger Family Vineyards - New Berlin, IL

23 - Liberty Hall at The Factory - Franklin, TN **

Tickets are available here.