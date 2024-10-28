MICHAEL SWEET On A Potential STRYPER / SLAYER Concert - "I Think It Would Work In A Very Odd Way, But I Think It Would Work"; Audio

In a new interview with The Pick's Shaggy, Michael Sweet discusses Stryper's 40th anniversary tour, their latest album When We Were Kings, being banned from Walmart, a potential show with Slayer, and much more.

Asked about the time back in 2006 when Stryper was set to play a show with Slayer, and considering Slayer having known Satanic themes in their music whereas "Stryper takes a more positive approach", was Sweet hesitant to schedule the show?

"No, it was the exact opposite," Sweet responds. "I was really excited about scheduling it. I couldn't schedule it quick enough. We had the opportunity and I said, 'Yeah do it, boom, book it', and way I always look at that is it's an opportunity for us to go and play before a crowd that we've never played to, and to maybe win some of those people over, maybe win them all over. I've seen it happen time and time again. And we were excited about about that. And then what happened was Slayer pulled out. And when Slayer pulled out it made no sense to me to go and do the show, because it was kind of defeating the purpose of doing the show, so we pulled out as well."

With Shaggy suggesting that a Stryper/Slayer show could potentially still happen, Michael suggests, "I bet you if we did a show with Slayer, or even a small tour with Slayer, I bet you both bands and both audiences would be very surprised, pleasantly. I think it would be fun, and I think it would work in in a very odd way, but I think it would work."

Stryper recently shared a fresh track from their recently released twelfth studio album, When We Were Kings, entitled "Betrayed By Love" This powerful single is accompanied by a music video, available below.

About "Betrayed By Love," Michael Sweet shared this: "We've all been betrayed by love. Jesus was betrayed by love. I found it fitting to write a song about this. It's a guitar ballad, unlike any ballad we have ever done. I hope you dig it!"

Stryper's current lineup includes original members Michael Sweet, Robert Sweet, and Oz Fox, along with bassist Perry Richardson. With When We Were King' the band feels they are creating their finest and most powerful music yet.

Tracklisting:

"End Of Days"

"Unforgivable"

"When We Were Kings"

"Betrayed By Love"

"Loves Symphony"

"Trinity"

"Rhyme Of Time"

"Raptured"

"Grateful"

"Divided By Design"

"Imperfect World"

Stryper are currently out on their 40th Anniversary tour. Tickets and details at Stryper.com/tour.

Stryper's 40th Anniversary Tour dates:

October

29 - Phoenix, AZ - Celebrity Theatre

30 - Tucson, AZ - Rialto Theatre

31 - El Paso, TX - The Plaza Theatre

November

3 - Lincoln, NE - Bourbon Theatre

7 - Patchogue, NY - Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts

8 - Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom

9 - Glenside, PA - Keswick Theater

10 - Baltimore, MD - Rams Head Live!

13 - Clearwater, FL - Capitol Theatre

14 - Jacksonville, FL - Florida Theatre

15 - Atlanta, GA - Center Stage

16 - North Myrtle Beach, SC - House of Blues

Stryper are:

Michael Sweet - Lead Vocals/Lead & Rhythm Guitar

Robert Sweet - Drums & Percussion

Oz Fox - Vocals/Lead and Rhythm Guitar

Perry Richardson - Vocals/Bass

