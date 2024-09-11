MICHAEL SWEET On Writing New Music With STRYPER - "You Can Keep Putting Out Great Music And Maybe Even Surpass The Glory Days - And That's What We're Trying To Do" (Audio)

Michael Sweet recently spoke with Eddie Trunk on SiriusXM’s Trunk Nation. During their conversation, Michael discusses Stryper's new single, "When We Were Kings”, and the possibility of writing new music with the band.

On Stryper's new single "When We Were Kings": "Well, you know, we sit around on the bus late at night often and talk about, reminisce about the past. Like, 'Oh guys, remember when we played with, you know, Bon Jovi at the country club? And remember when we were touring in 1988 and White Lion was opening and all the jokes we pulled on each other.' We reminisce about the past in the best of ways and talk about the glory days when we were kings. So I always thought it would be cool to write a song about that. And that's what that song is, lyrically. Musically, it's just kind of a swing we've never really done that almost has a little bit of a, like an ‘Unskinny Bop' feel to it, which is different for us. And I think it's a really cool song, a cool track, you know, would've, could've, should’ve, if we were back in ‘88 it'd probably be a big hit. You probably hear it on the radio a lot."

On Stryper and writing new music: "I think that the secret with Stryper is, you know, we still love what we do, but more importantly, we still love to record new music. And I think, sadly what happens a lot of times with some bands is you kinda lose that love for recording and creating, because album sales aren't what they used to be. And you know, we don't, we're not in the eighties any longer and it's a tough sell a lot of times in terms of physical copies. And I think it deflates people and takes the wind out of people's sails and they feel it's not worth it or valid. But, you know, I got into this just for the love of music. I didn't ever think about money and I still don't. I just, I write music and wanna record music because I love it. I love to do it. And with that I try, we try as a band and any solo or projects I do, I try to, I look at it as the first impression. Every album's the first impression. So I don't wanna release anything that is not up to par. I want it to surpass the previous album. Whether you accomplish that or not, we certainly try. And if you can, you know, go into it with that mentality, you can keep putting out great music and maybe even surpass the glory days. And that's what we're trying to do."

Stryper will release their new album, When We Were Kings, this Friday, September 13 via Frontiers Music srl. Produced by Michael Sweet, the artwork and tracklisting can be found below.

Tracklisting:

"End Of Days"

"Unforgivable"

"When We Were Kings"

"Betrayed By Love"

"Loves Symphony"

"Trinity"

"Rhyme Of Time"

"Raptured"

"Grateful"

"Divided By Design"

"Imperfect World"

Stryper will be embarking on their 40th Anniversary tour. Says the band: "Our 40th Anniversary tour is right around the corner! Find the city closest to you and come celebrate with us. During this one-of-a- kind, 2-set show, we will be performing fan favorites spanning 4 decades. VIP packages are also available at each venue."

Stryper's 40th Anniversary Tour dates:

September

11 - Greeneville, TN - Niswonger PAC

13 - Uncasville, CT - Wolf Den

14 - Shippensburg, PA - Uprise Fest 2024

15 - Akron, OH - Goodyear Theater

17 - Columbus, OH - TempleLive at the Columbus Athenaeum

19 - Anderson, IN - Paramount Theatre

20 - St. Charles, IL - Arcada Theatre

21 - Shipshewana, IN - Blue Gate PAC

23 - Tulsa, OK - Cain's Ballroom

24 - Cedar Park, TX - Haute Spot

25 - San Antonio, TX - The Aztec Theatre

26 - Midland, TX - Wagner Noel PAC

28 - Arlington, TX - Arlington Music Hall

29 - Fort Smith, AR - TempleLive

October

19 - Wichita, KS - TempleLive at Wichita Scottish Rite Center

21 - Denver, CO - Oriental Theater

25 - Stateline, NV - Harrah's Lake Tahoe - South Shore

26 - San Juan Capistrano, CA - The Coach House

29 - Phoenix, AZ - Celebrity Theatre

30 - Tucson, AZ - Rialto Theatre

31 - El Paso, TX - The Plaza Theatre

November

3 - Lincoln, NE - Bourbon Theatre

7 - Patchogue, NY - Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts

8 - Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom

9 - Glenside, PA - Keswick Theater

10 - Baltimore, MD - Rams Head Live!

13 - Clearwater, FL - Capitol Theatre

14 - Jacksonville, FL - Florida Theatre

15 - Atlanta, GA - Center Stage

16 - North Myrtle Beach, SC - House of Blues

Stryper are:

Michael Sweet - Lead Vocals/Lead & Rhythm Guitar

Robert Sweet - Drums & Percussion

Oz Fox - Vocals/Lead and Rhythm Guitar

Perry Richardson - Vocals/Bass