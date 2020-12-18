MICHAEL SWEET Releases Official Lyric Video For Acoustic Re-Recording Of STRYPER's "Passion"

Stryper frontman Michael Sweet has recorded an acoustic cover of the Stryper song, "Passion", which appears on the band's 2005 comeback album, Reborn. Speaking with V13 about the re-recording, he said "'Passion' has always been one of my favorite songs. It’s powerful yet simple and its message is so timely right now. I wanted to release a brand new version of this song hoping that it will shine brightly in a darkened world. I pray that it speaks to you during these troubled times."

Sweet has revealed more details for his 5th annual Christmas concert, with new partnership with VenueNet, a brand new premier social platform for concert live streaming.

This fully interactive concert experience brings the spirit of Christmas and the music you love right to your laptop or mobile device.

Michael’s Christmas show has been a success for years in the Massachusetts area but now fans across the globe will have an opportunity like never before to be a part of this yearly celebration. Featuring original music and Christmas classics (with a twist) this once in a lifetime experience is an opportunity for fans to see Michael like never before as he streams directly from the newly opened state of the art Bank Of New Hampshire Stage in Concord, NH.

For this unique fully interactive concert experience fans will have three price options to choose from that will offer them varying degrees of access to Michael during the live concert experience.

$10.00 – General Admission

- Access to view the livestream on VenueNet

- Access to watch the Re-Play until December 25

$25.00 – Front Row

- Access to view the stream and, using your devices camera, have your image featured on the fan wall (full stage LED Video wall) that the band will be performing to

- Access to the replay until December 25th

$100.00 – VIP Experience

- Access to view the stream and, using your devices camera, have your image featured on one of two freestanding video displays directly in front of Michael that the band will be performing to

- Access to the fully interactive (two-way communication) Post Show VIP talk back session

- Access to view the replay for an unlimited amount of time

Get your tickets here.