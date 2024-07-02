MICK MARS - Full Episode Of Life In Six Strings With KYLIE OLSSON Streaming

Music journalist and author Kylie Olsson has shared the full episode of Life In Six Strings, featuring former Mötley Crüe guitarist Mick Mars, shot in 2023. Check it out below.

Kylie: "I got to spend the day with Mick Mars, and in the full episode of Life In Six Strings he invites me into his home to check out his guitar collection, discuss life on Mars, and then we go for a drive where he shows me around his town in Nashville and so much more."

Life In Six Strings is powered by the Music Drives Us charity, which gives the gift of music to under privileged children.

Orders for Mick Mars' debut solo album, The Other Side Of Mars, can be placed at this location. Available configurations include a 180G LP and CD, signed and unsigned.

Tracklisting:

"Loyal To The Lie"

"Broken On The Inside"

"Alone"

"Killing Breed"

"Memories"

"Right Side Of Wrong"

"Ready To Roll"

"Undone"

"Ain't Going Back"

"LA Noir"

"Undone" video:

"Right Side Of Wrong" video:

"Loyal To The Lie" video: