MIDNIGHT: A Thousand Nights In Sodom Deluxe Hardcover Photo Book Coming Soon

Bazillion Points is wild-eyed and half-crazed today to announce the August 17 release of their first new title of 2024, Hannah Verbeuren's high-flying photo hardcover, Midnight: A Thousand Nights In Sodom.

This infernal compendium offers hundreds of shots of Hell's most mysterious and evil heavy metal rock 'n' roll punks, captured on the road and reflected in the frenzied faces of fans around the world over more than a decade. Midnight high executioner Athenar pens the foreword... pre-orders available for the brave.

For her first book, photographer and road warrior Verbeuren presents a vivid, lurid, rabid history of mysterious heavy metal animals Midnight. Captured in live, portrait, and candid settings, the hooded band plays with fire, swords, and sex in settings ranging from European castles to the the smutty back alleys of their native Cleveland. Essays by Verbeuren and Midnight main man Athenar ring the bells and keep everything street. You will believe a band can fly…

"In rock ’n’ roll you’ve gotta have some kind of visuals. That’s one of my most cherished shitty opinions. Venom were huge Kiss fans, they knew the importance of making themselves look how the band sounded. So taking my turn at the vampire bat, I just made a little combo platter of those two bands whose sound and vision I hold in high regard. But what about Foghat, you ask? Great mustaches don’t equal great visuals." - Athenar, from his foreword

"Hannah Verbeuren’s photojournalistic odyssey of and about Ohio’s own king cult band, Midnight, will hit home with even the hardest of souls. The visual essence is raw and sensual—Midnight is so down and dirty! This is a definite must for hardcore, hard rock, punk, and metal fans." - Jeff Becerra, Possessed

"Years of blood, sweat, and tears were poured into these 120 pages chronicling the life of Cleveland black rock ‘n’ roll legends Midnight. A Thousand Nights in Sodom is fascinating from the first page to the last, and I’m incredibly proud of Hannah for representing both herself and the band in such a gripping, entertaining, and sincere way!" - Dirk Verbeuren

Midnight… it’s later than you think!

