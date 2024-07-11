MIDNIGHT TRIPPER Strike With Electric Single "Lightning Speed"

"Lightning Speed" is the thunderous new single from the energetic, heavy rock 'n' roll outfit, Midnight Tripper. The band's fuzz-fueled offering is ignited with a fusion of catchy rock 'n' roll qualities and stoner rock, all enshrouded in a darker, heavier atmosphere.

The band comments on "Lightning Speed": "This single begins to define our brand of 'Heavy Rock 'n' Roll' with energetic, headbanging riffs and aggressive vocals. 'Lightning Speed' is about the willingness to sacrifice for your passion and the choices made to achieve your dreams. This is our first single with our new drummer, Lucas, who brings his own style of hard hitting, anthemic drumming to the mix."

About Midnight Tripper: the Canadian quartet combine heavy rock 'n' roll riffs infused with doom, groove and punk rock styles, and draw from an array of influences including the sounds of Black Sabbath, Cancer Bats, Sleep, Motörhead, and Nirvana. The band formed in 2022 after Reed Rosiana, Mike Manseau and Mikke Paonessa, who had been without a vocalist for around a year, had found their frontman in Dan Post.

Midnight Tripper began traversing the live circuits in 2022 Niagara, ON, performing with the likes of Mvll Crimes, Aawks and Sons Of Arrakis to name a few. Midnight Tripper released their debut EP, Ride The Wave, in September 2022, followed by the single “Mothman” in December of that year, and the unearthly EP, Paranormal, landed in 2023. In January of 2024, Reed left the band due to an injury and Lucas Spinosa joined on drums.

