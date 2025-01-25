MIKE PORTNOY Performs 12-Minute DREAM THEATER Track "Instrumedley" For Drumeo (Video)

Drumeo has shared another video featuring Drean Theater drummer Mike Portnoy. Check it out below.

"Join Mike Portnoy as he breaks down the history and challenges behind 'Instrumedley' – a 12-minute masterpiece originally performed live at Budokan in 2004. This medley combines some of Dream Theater and Liquid Tension Experiment's most iconic instrumental moments, from 'The Dance of Eternity' and 'Metropolis, Pt. 1' to 'Ytse Jam' and 'Paradigm Shift'. Watch as Mike shares his insights into the creative process and the intense effort required to pull off such a demanding performance."

"Instrumedley" consists of the songs "The Dance Of Eternity", "Metropolis, Pt. 1", "Erotomania", "A Change Of Seasons","Ytse Jam", "Paradigm Shift", "Universal Mind" and "Hell's Kitchen".

In the Drumeo video below, Portnoy is asked to play Nickelback's song "Burn It To The Ground", which he'd never heard before. He played it with lots of double kick and later admitted, "I would've been fired immediately!"