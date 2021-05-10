MIKE TRAMP Available To Play Your House Or Backyard

Well aware of the touring difficulties in 2021, internationally recognized solo artist and songwriter Mike Tramp has issued the following statement:

"It would be safe to say that there won't be many summer concerts in 2021. We all eagerly waited a year, only to wake up to one disappointment after another. So if there was ever a time when all the tricks apply, now is the time. Over the past 10 years I / we have sometimes ended up in a corner in a private house, garage or backyard. And it has been a great experience every time, including the audience. Therefore don't cheat yourselves out of live music this summer. Mike Tramp and Sebastian Groset are happy to come and entertain in your house / home / backyard etc. Send us an email if you're interested."

To book Mike Tramp for a private performance, email: trampkoncert@outlook.dk

On May 21st, Mike Tramp presents his new compilation record, Everything Is Alright. Check out a TV spot video below:

Everything Is Alright will be released on vinyl (black LP), digipak CD and digital formats. Pre-orders can be placed now via Target Records.

Tracklisting:

"Give It All You Got"

"Trust In Yourself"

"If I Live Tomorrow"

"Cobblestone Street"

"Coming Home"

"Everything Is Alright"

"Dead End Ride"

"Take Me Away"

"The Road"

"More To Life Than This"

"Everything Is Alright" video:

"Dead End Ride":

(Photo: Franz Veisig)