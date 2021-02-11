MIKE TRAMP Enters Eurovision Song Contest With New Single "Everything Is Alright"

Singer Mike Tramp (White Lion, Freak Of Nature) has released a new single, "Everything Is Alright", as his entry into the Eurovision Song Contest representing Denmark. The song is up against seven other entries, and the winner will be chosen at the Dansk Melodi Grand Prix on March 6th

Tramp has issued the following statement:

"Most of you on the other side of the ocean might not be familiar with The Eurovision Song Contest. But Will Ferrell might have changed that with the Netflix movie, The Story of Fire Saga.

Long ago it started out as test of songwriting, but as TV and visual took over, at times it looked more like Vikings or Games Of Thrones. Still at the end of the day, the quality and strength of the song is what will decide if it survives once the Dragonfire has burned out. I hadn’t planned to be part of this song contest, but knowing that for the past 25 years, since I stepped out as a solo artist and stood my ground and been true and loyal to my songs and who I am.

I have written 'Everything Is Alright' like I write my other songs, for me and for you. And when I step out on stage in front of lights, camera and a TV audience, I will approach it like I have every time I’ve taken the stage the past 10 years. Except I won’t be selling my T-shirts and albums after the show. Enjoy the song everyone, it’s only rock’n’roll, but rock’n’roll is my life."

The Eurovision Song Contest will take place in Rotterdam, Netherlands in May. Stay tuned for update.

On February 26th, Tramp will reissue his 2013 solo album, Cobblestone Street, on limited edition colored vinyl via Target Records.

Available in three different colors - marble purple, marble yellow, and marble green - each variant is limited to 100 copies, all of which will be hand-numbered by Mike Tramp himself. Pre-order your copy now at this location.

“Cobblestone Street, can easily be called the album that grounded me and made me take a good look at where I was and where I wanted to go," says Tramp. "Sometimes when you’re lost, just go back to where you started, the answers are usually there. Not just did I go back to the neighborhood where I was born and raised, but also to the earliest form of music I remember. Cobblestone Street is where it all started.”

Tracklisting:

"Cobblestone Street"

"Caught In The Storm"

"New Day"

"Ain’t The Life I Asked For"

"Revolution"

"We’ll Be Alright"

"Angel Or Devil"

"Find It In Your Heart"

"What Are You Gonna Do"

"Once"

"More To Life Than This" (Bonus Track)

"’92" (Bonus Track)

Check out the original promotional trailer for Cobblestone Street from 2013, as well as a performance of the title track: