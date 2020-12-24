MIKKEY DEE, DANKO JONES, DAVE BAKSH And JEAN GENUS Team-Up For Lockdown Cover Of MOTÖRHEAD Classic "Iron Fist"

Toronto rocker Danko Jones has posted the following message along with a new lockdown performance video:

"Proud to be singing with these gentlemen. 'Iron Fist' by the mighty Motörhead with Mikkey Dee of Motörhead on drums, Jean Genus (Hank Von Hell) on bass, and Dave Baksh (Sum 41) on guitar."

AXS TV has released the video below, along with the following message:

"On December 24th, 1945, Ian Fraser Kilmister aka "Lemmy" was born. With his signature look of mutton chops and military-influenced fashion, plus his gravelly rasp Lemmy became an icon in music. He has even been declared as "one of the most recognizable voices in rock". He was influenced by the early works of The Beatles and began playing in his own rock groups in the 60s. He even worked as a roadie for Jimi Hendrix in the 70s. He also joined his first band Hawkwind, but his appetite for amphetamines and LSD got him fired in 1975. However, he wasn't down for long because that same year he founded Motörhead.

"The band hit their peak in the 80s, especially after the success of 'Ace Of Spades', their biggest single. Lemmy rocked with the band and even toured until his death on December 28th, 2015. He was diagnosed with prostate cancer just two days before his death.

"Lemmy is one of the most influential people in the rock and roll and metal scene. Even Dave Grohl said, "F&$# Elvis and Keith Richards, Lemmy's the king of rock 'n' roll... a living, breathing, drinking and snorting f****** legend. No one else comes close.”

"We honor this legend with this week in music history."

Hollywood-based heavy rock & roll outfit, Budderside, bridge the gap between the sexy swagger of the Sunset Strip and the soulful depths of Seattle.

Having been personally signed to Motörhead Music/Silver Lining Music by the late Motörhead vocalist Lemmy Kilmister due to founder/vocalist Patrick Stone (ex-Adler’s Appetite) being part of his famous “road crew,” the band will honor Lemmy on his birthdate, December 24, with a festive livestream performance from the infamous Los Angeles venue, Whisky A Go Go.

BraveWords new streaming platform, Streaming For Vengeance, will air the show at the same time on our Facebook page. For more on Streaming For Vengeance, visit this location.

The free show will be hosted by the equally infamous Rainbow Bar & Grill - a daily hangout spot where Lemmy visited - and the Whisky simultaneously via their Facebook pages at 12 PM, PST. The livestream will feature new music from their upcoming March 26 album Spiritual Violence - recorded with legendary producer Jay Baumgardner (Bush, Godsmack, Papa Roach) - along with a Q&A session with MTV VJ/music personality Matt Pinfield, who will also join Budderside onstage to guest on their cover of the classic Motörhead song “Ace Of Spades”.

“Join us on Lem’s birthday, December 24 at Noon (PST),” says Budderside. “We’ll be playing songs off our forthcoming album Spiritual Violence, delivering some super sick Motörhead surprises and even a Q&A by the legendary Matt Pinfield. Let us bring Lemmy’s Lounge to wherever you may be and let’s raise a toast (and a little hell) together!”