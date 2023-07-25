MILITIA VOX Announces New Single + NYC Fire Show

Known for passionate vocal prowess, 4-octave range and "a voice made for arenas" (Jim Florentine, Sirius XM, Vh1's That Metal Show), Militia Vox is set to release one of her most exciting singles to date. "Desires Of This World [Envy]" is a power metal collaboration with Vox and Maryland metal outfit Reap The Light, who have also released music with Tim "Ripper" Owens (KK's Priest, Judas Priest, Iced Earth), Laura Guldemond (Burning Witches).

The single release date is August 25 and the official music video premier event is Sunday August 20 at The Cutting Room NYC - featuring Militia Vox's signature fire show.

Female-fronted LA rock band, Dead Groove with Fred Aching on drums from Powerflo (ft. members of Cypress Hill, Biohazard and Fear Factory) is opening.

Pre-same the new single here. Get tickets for the show here.

New York City's Militia Vox is unapologetically her own genre- stirring the elements of hard rock, heavy metal, goth / industrial, progressive and psychedelic. This trailblazing, award-winning artist has recorded / performed with: Cyndi Lauper, Twisted Sister, Living Colour, John Petrucci (Dream Theater), Alex Scholnick (Testament), Metal Allegiance, Candlebox, L7, dUg Pinnick, members of Bad Wolves, Guns n Roses, Type O Negative, Kittie and more.

Her recent duet with heavy metal icon Rob Halford (Judas Priest - RNR Hall of Fame 2022 Inductees), “Push Comes To Shove” by Bad Penny, reached #23 on iTunes. She is also frontwoman of the world's only all-female tribute to Judas Priest, Judas Priestess, and the only singer to have a song with the artist to whom they paid tribute.

Militia hosted Fuse’s “Heavy Metal Makeover” and VJed on MTV2, Vh1 and MuchMusic USA. M has performed at Carnegie Hall, Off-Broadway, international tours of rock musicals such as "Rock Of Ages" and was lead vocalist of Dee Snider’s “Van Helsing's Curse.” Militia is in the documentary “Betty: They Say I’m Different” about the life of funk-rock legend, Betty Davis (Amazon Prime Video) and in the new book "The Art Of Metal" by Martin Popoff, the late Martin Dome and Bryan Reesman, with forward by the late Lemmy Kilmister of Motorhead. She is also an award-winning visual artist, filmmaker and AR/VR/XR/immersive creator.

(Photo - Shamal Deare; EFX - Gary Hickman)