MILLENNIAL REIGN Confirms The Return Of Vocalist TIFFANY JEAN GALCHUTT

Texas based symphonic power metal band Millennial Reign has announced the return of vocalist Tiffany Jean Galchutt as a full member.

"With the help of her and Travis Wills over the past year, they both have made it possible to continue booking live shows and festivals," reads a statement from the group. "We are very grateful to both, but now we will be moving forward with our dedicated member. We are currently recording our upcoming album, to be released via Ulterium Records, and are excited for you all to hear the new collaboration. Our next show is August 18th at Arlington Music Hall with Petra. Come make her feel welcome!"

