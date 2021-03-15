MILLENNIAL REIGN Release "Innocent Cry" Lyric Video

Millennial Reign has released a lyric video for the single “Innocent Cry”, from their latest effort with new vocalist, Tiffany Galchutt. Watch below.

The band recently released a limited edition 4-song EP from their first album Carry The Fire, which has been aptly named Carry The Fire Again. The songs are updated with new vocal tracks by their current vocalist and have been completely remixed and remastered. The new EP tracklisting includes “Way Up High”, “Millennial Reign”, “ Innocent Cry” and “Men Stand Alone”.

Millennial Reign is:

Tiffany Galchutt - Lead Vocals

Dave Harvey - Guitar, Backing Vocals

Neil Bertrand - Bass, Backing Vocals

Steve Nichols - Drums