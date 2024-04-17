MILLENNIAL REIGN Releases Music Video For New Single “Bring Me To Life”

The US melodic power metal band Millennial Reign just released a music video for their new single "Bring Me To Life", the first single from their new album World On Fire.

World On Fire will be released on CD, limited vinyl editions and digital via Ulterium Records on June 14.

After completing their previous album The Great Divide, plus all show and festival commitments, Travis Wills (Crimson Glory, Infidel Rising) stepped down as fill in vocalist for the band. The band found their new full time vocalist in Tiffany Galchutt, a fantastic female vocalist with an impressive range and tons of experience from performing with bands around the Dallas, TX area. Pedro Cortes also stepped in as the band's new drummer alongside current members Neil Bertrand (bass) and Dave Harvey (guitars, band founder).

Millennial Reign have over the years shared stage with bands like Accept, Stryper, Delain, Sonata Arctica, Hammerfall, Petra, Y&T, Theocracy and many others, and also played at Exodo Fest in Mexico twice. Last year they played their debut show in Europe at Elements of Rock in Switzerland together with Majestica, Wytch Hazel and others.

World On Fire was recorded, mixed and mastered by Dave Harvey at The Upper Room Studio and the artwork was created by Jan Yrlund (Battle Beast, Apocalyptica, Delain).

The new album has everything you expect from Millennial Reign, and more! Powerful vocals, impressive musicianship, a solid production, epic symphonic elements, memorable melodies and uplifting lyrics! The album should be perfect for fans of power metal, melodic metal and female fronted metal bands. Led by vocalist Tiffany Galchutt and with a really strong new album behind them Millennial Reign are ready to hit the stage and show the metal scene that they are a force to be reckoned with.

Tracklisting:

“Exousia”

“Bring Me To Life”

“Wandering”

“Trust”

“We Follow On”

“Eternity”

“Parousia”

“Crack The Eastern Sky”

“Tongues Of Fire”

“World On Fire”

“Onward To Victory”

“Allied Forces”

"Bring Me To Life" video: