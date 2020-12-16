MILLENNIAL REIGN To Release Carry The Fire Again EP Featuring New Singer TIFFANY GALCHUTT

Millennial Reign will be re-releasing a limited edition four song EP from their first album Carry The Fire, which has been aptly named Carry The Fire Again” The songs are updated with new vocal tracks by their current vocalist, Tiffany Galchutt and completely remixed and remastered.

Tiffany fronted the band as they supported international acts Accept, Stryper and Y&T in late 2019 to early 2020. The new EP track list will include “Way Up High,” “Millennial Reign,” “Innocent Cry” and “Men Stand Alone.” A single from the upcoming EP will be released to all social media in the next few weeks.

The tentative release date is scheduled for January 15 depending on the production company and the current state of world affairs. The EP will be a limited run of physical CDs and downloads via Bandcamp only. Millennial Reign is currently in the studio recording their forthcoming album, planned for a 2021 release.

Millennial Reign is:

Tiffany Galchutt - Lead Vocals

Dave Harvey - Guitar, Backing Vocals

Neil Bertrand - Bass, Backing Vocals

Steve Nichols - Drums