Milwaukee’s DARK DEEDS Announce Debut EP Death Keeps

Milwaukee-based deathcore quartet Dark Deeds are preparing to release their debut EP, Death Keeps.

Recorded along the highways of Wisconsin in the band's mobile studio, Death Keeps offers seven tracks of darkly aggressive metal.

The band comments on their unorthodox recording process, "We wanted to make the recording process unique and memorable, so we hit the road in a 14-foot camper, traveling around Wisconsin to write and record our music. This mobile studio experience was fun and inspired us in ways we hadn't imagined."

Death Keeps is out digitally August 10; pre-save here.

Tracklisting:

“Found Underneath A Cold Knife”

“Leech”

“Apostate”

“Dogma”

“Remorse”

“King Of Pentacles”

“Death Keeps” (feat. Bind The Sacrifice)

“Found Underneath A Cold Knife”:

Lineup:

Ben Prendergast - Guitar/Vocals

Allan Barth III - Vocals

Shane Garski - Bass

Kevin Giersch - Drums