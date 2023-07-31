MIND INCISION Releases Official Music Video for "Zero230"

Colorado based metal band Mind Incision has released the official music video for their single, "Zero230". Directed by Luke Ostermiller at Loste Films Studios, the video was produced by Loste Films Studios and Mind Incision, and stars Derek Peters (active duty US Army). War film featured in the video was provided by Derek Peters, Dean Schafer, and Anthony Notaro. Produced by Dave Otero at Flatline Audio, "Zero230" is off of the band's, debut EP, The First Cut.

"'Zero230' was written for our military veterans. The song is about people who suffer from PTSD and shows the struggles a lot of our veterans go through. 44 veterans take their own lives everyday; we want to make more people aware. Sometimes, it just takes one person to realize something is wrong. There is help out there." - Mind Incision

Purchase / stream "Zero230" online here.