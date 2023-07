Los Angeles based thrashers MindWars (ex-Holy Terror guitarist Mike Alvord) are set to play a three show tour in Japan in September.

Dates:

September

15 – Tokyo, Japan – Wildside (True Thrash Festival Warm-up Show)

16-17 – Osaka, Japan – Esaka Muse (True Thrash Festival)

Mindwars’ most recent album is 2020’s The Fourth Turning, issued by Dissonance Productions.