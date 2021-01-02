MINDWARS Release "Digital Dictatorship" Lyric Video

MindWars teamed up with video producer Camilo Copat (Warehouse17) to create a lyric video for “Digital Dictatorship”. The song, from the album The Fourth Turning, and the video, are a look into the world of digital control.

The Fourth Turning artwork and tracklisting:

“The Awakening”

“Fall In Line”

“MindWars”

“(Who’ll Stop The) Aryan Race”

“The System”

“Digital Dictatorship”

“Marching Off To War”

“Black Death”

“Blood Red”

“Holy Terror”

“Criminally Insane” (Slayer cover, bonus track)

“MindWars”:

“The System”:

For further details, visit MindWars on Facebook.