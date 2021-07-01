MINDWARS Release "The Awakening" Lyric Video

MindWars have released another video from their 2020 album, The Fourth Turning. The opening track, "The Awakening", hits you in the face with its breakneck speed and ferocious attack. This video demonstrates the theme of our times and the album. Watch below.

“The Awakening”

“Fall In Line”

“MindWars”

“(Who’ll Stop The) Aryan Race”

“The System”

“Digital Dictatorship”

“Marching Off To War”

“Black Death”

“Blood Red”

“Holy Terror”

“Criminally Insane” (Slayer cover, bonus track)

“The Awakening” lyric video:

“Digital Dictatorship” lyric video:

“MindWars”:

“The System” video: