MIRACLE OF SOUND - YouTube Megastar Inks Deal With Napalm Records; First Physical Album Due In November

Napalm Records is thrilled to announce the signing of Irish multimillion follower YouTube star, Miracle Of Sound. With over a billion organic cross-platform streams, multimillions of views, over a million followers on his YouTube channel, and as the original creator of the viral hit “Valhalla Calling”, Gavin Dunne is one of the most popular multi-genres hitmakers out there right now. Finally, Miracle Of Sound is releasing his very first physical release and Napalm Records debut, Materia (Best Of 2011 - 2024), on November 8.

As a multi-instrumentalist and songwriter, Gavin Dunne’s solo project, Miracle Of Sound, has achieved multiple #1 chart appearances all over Europe and produced viral hits. His music celebrates great stories inspired by characters and tales from TV, video games, books, and movies, with collaborations with industry giants like Ubisoft, Bioware, Owlcat/Games Workshop, EA and Bethesda for titles such as Mass Effect, Assassin’s Creed, Warhammer 40k, Wasteland 2 and Watch Dogs. Materia promises to be a journey through the best of Miracle Of Sound's diverse offerings.

Gavin Dunne on his first-ever physical album: “I'm really glad to finally be releasing some physical media for you all! My fans have been asking me for this for many years and though I have always wanted to release Vinyl & CDs, I have waited for the right opportunity in order to do it properly and in an exciting, interesting way that is worth your money.

Teaming up with the lovely folks at Napalm Records has been the perfect opportunity to ensure that the first ever Miracle Of Sound Vinyl & CD are of the highest standard in terms of quality, promotion and artistic merit, the latter of which you can easily observe from Peter Sallai's absolutely stunning, elegant artwork & sleeve design which together capture the wild, creative spirit of the Miracle Of Sound project astonishingly well.

I can't wait to feel the pride of placing this gorgeous record on my shelf and I trust that you, the fans, will love it too!”

Materia (Best Of 2011 - 2024) begins with his biggest hit to date, “Valhalla Calling”, which has been streamed millions of times and covered by numerous renowned artists worldwide. Inspired by the Assassin's Creed video game series, the maritime track “Beneath The Black Flag” sets sail and invites you to sing along, as does the lively sailor's anthem “Onwards We Row”. The song “Skal”, which has reached 40 million streams via YouTube and Spotify combined, catapults you back to the time of the Vikings, while the moving Celtic metal anthem song “Sirona” immerses you in an atmospheric, melancholy wall of sound. In contrast, the energetic track “Road Rage” steps on the gas pedal and blasts you into the fast-paced world of Mad Max: Fury Road, while the powerful and emotional “Ode To Fury” reflects the mythological battles of the video game God of War. Other video game inspired tracks are the Diablo IV power/symphonic metal track “Between Heaven And Hell”, “Wake The White Wolf” from The Witcher 3, and “Take It Back”, which was also a collaboration with Bioware for the game Mass Effect 3. Finally, this collection also features the rousing remix “Valhalla Calling War Chant Version”, which closes the album.

Materia (Best Of 2011 - 2024) marks a milestone in Miracle Of Sound's career, showing Gavin Dunne’s ability to weave tales of adventure and emotion through the universal language of music.

Materia (Best Of 2011 - 2024) will be available in the following formats:

- Vinyl Marbled Green Yellow Bundle (including Tote Bag + Pendant + Mousepad + Postcard) - ltd. to 100 copies worldwide, Napalm Records Mailorder Only

- 6p Digipak Bundle (including Tote Bag + Pendant + Mousepad + Postcard) - ltd. to 100 copies worldwide, Napalm Records Mailorder Only

- LP Marbled Green Yellow - ltd. to 200 copies worlwide *Napalm Records Mailorder Only*

- 1 LP Black

- 6p Digipak

Materia (Best Of 2011 - 2024) tracklisting:

"Valhalla Calling"

"Beneath The Black Flag"

"Skal"

"Road Rage"

"Ode To Fury"

"Between Heaven And Hell"

"Onwards We Row"

"Wake The White Wolf"

"Take It Back"

"All As One"

"Sirona"

"Valhalla Calling" War Chant Version

(Photo - IAmACosmonaut)