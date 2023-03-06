Mirka Rantanen's CIRCUS OF ROCK To Release Lost Behind The Mask Album In May; Lyric Video Posted For "Is It Any Wonder" Feat. DAVID READMAN

Frontiers Music Srl has announced the second release from Finland's Circus Of Rock, entitled Lost Behind The Mask, on May 12. Circus Of Rock is a massive musical project masterminded by drummer Mirka Rantanen (King Company) and Lost Behind The Mask is the monstrous follow-up to the band's epic debut album.

Fans can get their first preview of the album with the release of the single, "Is It Any Wonder", featuring lead vocals from David Readman (Pink Cream 69). Watch the video below, and pre-order/save Lost Behind The Mask here.

Circus Of Rock's debut album, Come One, Come All, was released in August 2021 and featured a killer lineup of singers and musicians. Members of bands from the likes of Amaranthe, Tyketto, Hardline, Nightwish, Leverage, Stratovarius, Brother Firetribe, Masterplan, and others were all involved. Certainly a tall order to come up with a suitable sequel, but Mirka has more than capably risen to the occasion by recruiting a stellar casts of guests including members of Lordi, Pink Cream 69, Uriah Heep, Girish And The Chronicles, Sons Of Apollo, Ring Of Fire, and more. See below for full details on guests appearing on each track.

Circus Of Rock mastermind Mirka Rantanen has a long career in the Finnish hard rock scene. He has played on 30+ albums during his 30 year career, including releases by King Company, Raskasta Joulua, Kotipelto, Warmen, Northern Kings, Revolution Renaissance, and more. In addition, ten years ago he created the very popular heavy rock band for kids called ‘Hevisaurus’, for which he was awarded the Emma Award in 2011 (the Finnish equivalent of a Grammy).

Lost Behind The Mask tracklisting:

"Alive And Kickin" ft. Girish Pradhan

"Keep On Shining" ft. Jeff Scott Soto

"Holdin' The Gun" ft. Santiago Ramonda

"The War Is Over" ft. Mark Boals

"Nine Lives" ft. Mr. Lordi

"All I Need" ft. Pinja

"Truth Or Consequences" ft. Jay Lewis

"Death Makes No Sound" ft. Antony Parviainen

"Is It Any Wonder" ft. David Readman

"The Beast" ft. Sevi

"Fix" ft. Peter James Goodman

"Heavy Fire" ft. Rafael Castillo

"Sunrise" ft. Bernie Shaw

"Edge of Destiny" ft. Ilkka Keskitalo - Bonus Track Digital

"Is It Any Wonder" lyric video: