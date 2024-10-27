MISANTHROPIA Drops New Lyric Video "Prosperity By Cocaine"
October 27, 2024, 18 minutes ago
Dutch blackened death metal juggernaut Misanthropia is back with their new lyric video for "Prosperity By Cocaïne", a sinister glimpse into their album, Envy The Dead, out via WormHoleDeath.
The video pulls viewers into a bleak Victorian world, where the horrors of exploitation, violence, and addiction taint wealth and progress.
Misanthropia paints a vivid picture of moral decay. Through dark, evocative lyrics, the song unveils the grim realities of the Victorian era, capturing a twisted fantasy driven by cocaine-fueled corruption.
Misanthropia is no stranger to sonic devastation. For over 20 years, they’ve carved a path through the metal scene with their unique blend of blackened fury and death metal aggression. Their longstanding partnership with legendary producer / engineer Mike Wead (Mercyful Fate, King Diamond) continues on Envy The Dead, ensuring a potent and punishing listening experience.
Envy The Dead is a concept album that conjures a dark, gritty atmosphere inspired by historical horrors like Jack The Ripper and necromancy. Moving away from symphonic elements, it embraces a progressive death / thrash vibe with influences from Dimmu Borgir, Cradle Of Filth, Necrophobic, Mayhem, and Death.
Envy The Dead artwork and tracklisting:
"Envy The Dead" (intro)
"Malediction And Laughter"
"Organs, For A Fair Price"
"Prosperity By Cocaïne"
"Maze Of Madness"
"River Dumplings"
"Coughing In The Coffin House"
"Fade Into The Abyss"
"A Deadly Embrace, A Sinister Grace"
"River Dumplings" Music Video:
"Fade Into The Abyss" Lyric Video:
Envy The Dead Album Teaser:
(Photo by Jan-Cajgovic)