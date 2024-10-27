MISANTHROPIA Drops New Lyric Video "Prosperity By Cocaine"

Dutch blackened death metal juggernaut Misanthropia is back with their new lyric video for "Prosperity By Cocaïne", a sinister glimpse into their album, Envy The Dead, out via WormHoleDeath.

The video pulls viewers into a bleak Victorian world, where the horrors of exploitation, violence, and addiction taint wealth and progress.

Misanthropia paints a vivid picture of moral decay. Through dark, evocative lyrics, the song unveils the grim realities of the Victorian era, capturing a twisted fantasy driven by cocaine-fueled corruption.

Misanthropia is no stranger to sonic devastation. For over 20 years, they’ve carved a path through the metal scene with their unique blend of blackened fury and death metal aggression. Their longstanding partnership with legendary producer / engineer Mike Wead (Mercyful Fate, King Diamond) continues on Envy The Dead, ensuring a potent and punishing listening experience.

Envy The Dead is a concept album that conjures a dark, gritty atmosphere inspired by historical horrors like Jack The Ripper and necromancy. Moving away from symphonic elements, it embraces a progressive death / thrash vibe with influences from Dimmu Borgir, Cradle Of Filth, Necrophobic, Mayhem, and Death.

Envy The Dead artwork and tracklisting:

"Envy The Dead" (intro)

"Malediction And Laughter"

"Organs, For A Fair Price"

"Prosperity By Cocaïne"

"Maze Of Madness"

"River Dumplings"

"Coughing In The Coffin House"

"Fade Into The Abyss"

"A Deadly Embrace, A Sinister Grace"

"River Dumplings" Music Video:

"Fade Into The Abyss" Lyric Video:

Envy The Dead Album Teaser:

(Photo by Jan-Cajgovic)