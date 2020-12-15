MISERY INDEX Announce Tour With PRIMITIVE MAN, ULTHAR & GLOOM

US death/grindcore veterans, Misery Index, have announced a tour for September 2021. Joining them are Primitive Man, Ulthar, and Gloom. See below for the exact tour dates.

September

8 - Eindhoven, Netherlands - Dynamo

9 - Hamburg, Germany - Bambi Galore

10 - Augsburg, Germany - Kantine

12 - Paris, France - Backstage

13 - London, England - Boston Music Room

14 - Manchester, England - Rebellion

15 - Brussels, Belgium - Magasin 4

16 - Mörlenbach, Germany - Live Music Hall Weiher

17 - Kassel, Germany - Goldgrube

18 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Pumpehuset

19 - Leipzig, Germany - Werk2

20 - Budapest, Hungary - Dürer Kert

21 - Vienna, Austria - Escape Metalcorner

22 - Prague, Czech Republic - Nova Chmelnice

23 - Poznan, Poland - U Bazyla

24 - Berlin, Germany - BiNuu

25 - Dortmund, Germany - JunkYard

Misery Index lineup:

Darin Morris: guitar

Mark Kloeppel: guitar, vocals

Adam Jarvis: drums

Jason Netherton: bass, vocals

(Photo - Chris Joao)