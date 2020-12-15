MISERY INDEX Announce Tour With PRIMITIVE MAN, ULTHAR & GLOOM
December 15, 2020, an hour ago
US death/grindcore veterans, Misery Index, have announced a tour for September 2021. Joining them are Primitive Man, Ulthar, and Gloom. See below for the exact tour dates.
September
8 - Eindhoven, Netherlands - Dynamo
9 - Hamburg, Germany - Bambi Galore
10 - Augsburg, Germany - Kantine
12 - Paris, France - Backstage
13 - London, England - Boston Music Room
14 - Manchester, England - Rebellion
15 - Brussels, Belgium - Magasin 4
16 - Mörlenbach, Germany - Live Music Hall Weiher
17 - Kassel, Germany - Goldgrube
18 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Pumpehuset
19 - Leipzig, Germany - Werk2
20 - Budapest, Hungary - Dürer Kert
21 - Vienna, Austria - Escape Metalcorner
22 - Prague, Czech Republic - Nova Chmelnice
23 - Poznan, Poland - U Bazyla
24 - Berlin, Germany - BiNuu
25 - Dortmund, Germany - JunkYard
Misery Index lineup:
Darin Morris: guitar
Mark Kloeppel: guitar, vocals
Adam Jarvis: drums
Jason Netherton: bass, vocals
(Photo - Chris Joao)