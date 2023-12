MISFITS Guitarist's DOYLE Announce 2024 US Tour With OPEP, RED DEVIL VORTEX

Misfits guitarist Doyle Wolfgang von Frankenstein's band, Doyle, has joined forces with Otep for a 2024 US tour, with support from Red Devil Vortex.

The trek is set to launch on April 12 in Reading, Pennsylvania. Confirmed dates, with more to be announced, are listed below:

April

12 - Reading, PA - Reverb

13 - Manchester, NH - Angel City

14 - Clifton, NJ - Dingbatz

19 - Joliet, IL - The Forge

20 - Chesterfield, MI - Diesel Concert Lounge

21 - Columbus, OH - King Of Clubs

23 - Fort Collins, CO - The Coast

26 - San Diego, CA - The Holding Co

27 - Las Vegas, NV - Backstage Bar

28 - Santa Ana, CA - The Observatory

30 - W. Hollywood, CA - Whisky A Go Go

May

4 - Oklahoma City, OK - 89th St

7 - Ft. Myers, FL - The Ranch

8 - Tampa, FL - Brass Mug

10 - Marysville, TN - 2 Doors Down

11 - Greenville, SC - Radio Room