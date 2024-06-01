MISFITS - New Limited Edition KnuckleBonz Collectible Statues Available For Pre-Order
June 1, 2024, 23 minutes ago
KnuckleBonz has announced The Misfits Limited Edition Collectible Statues. They are available for pre-order here.
There are two new limited edition statues, 3000 of each. Ships early 2025.
The Original Misfits - featuring vocalist Glenn Danzig, bassist Jerry Only, and guitarist Doyle Wolfgang Von Frankenstein - will headline No Values on Saturday, June 8th in Pomona, California at The Fairplex.
Tickets are on sale at NoValues.com and start at just $49.99 down.
For further details, visit No Values on Facebook.