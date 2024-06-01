MISFITS - New Limited Edition KnuckleBonz Collectible Statues Available For Pre-Order

KnuckleBonz has announced The Misfits Limited Edition Collectible Statues. They are available for pre-order here.

There are two new limited edition statues, 3000 of each. Ships early 2025.

The Original Misfits - featuring vocalist Glenn Danzig, bassist Jerry Only, and guitarist Doyle Wolfgang Von Frankenstein - will headline No Values on Saturday, June 8th in Pomona, California at The Fairplex.

Tickets are on sale at NoValues.com and start at just $49.99 down.

For further details, visit No Values on Facebook.