MISS LAVA Premieres Post-Apocalyptic "The Great Divide" Video

Lisbon heavy rockers Miss Lava have unveiled their post-apocalyptic video for "The Great Divide". The track comes by way of the band's new full-length, Doom Machine, set for release January 15th, 2021 via Small Stone Records and Kozmik Artifactz.

The perfect soundtrack for the post-lockdown world, the band's fourth album and follow-up to 2017's Dominant Rush EP, stands as their densest output to date doused in kaleidoscopic riff explorations and hypnotic interludes; a multi-textured sonic journey that's at once deep, heavy, mesmerizing, and cathartic. Captured live at Generator Music Studios in Sintra, Portugal by Miguel "Veg" Marques, the record carries with it the warmth and soul of a band full of fresh vigor and perhaps the demons of these tumultuous times.

"The Great Divide" video was filmed at Mina de São Domingos, a spectacular deserted open pit mine in Alentejo, Portugal. The site is one of the volcanogenic massive sulfide ore deposits in the Iberian Pyrite Belt, which extends from the southern Portugal into Spain. It was the first place in Portugal to have electric lighting.

Comments vocalist Johnny Lee, "'The Great Divide' is an euphemism for death; an apocalyptic vision for mankind. We keep destroying our planet and forgetting that when it ends, it ends for everyone."

Adds director José Dinis, "It's a concept story about an apocalyptic world, where a unhopeful man just tries to survive. As in real life, there is always a way out, a solution, a chance to live a more colorful life, no matter what."

The record is loosely focused on the tragic death of guitarist K. Raffah's infant son and the other members' children born during the creative process. "Doom Machine is a very emotional experience for us...," Raffah shares. "[My son] was only here for a month and a half, but his light was very bright. We feel his presence every time."

Tracklisting:

“Fourth Dimension”

“In The Mire”

“Magma”

“Brotherhood Of Eternal Love”

“Sleepy Warm”

“The Great Divide”

“Karma”

“The Fall”

“Alpha”

“The Oracle”

“Terra”

“Doom Machine”

“God Feeds The Swine”*

“Feel Surreal”*

“Red Atlantis”*

*CD, digital bonus tracks

“Fourth Dimension” video:

(Photo by André Cardoso)