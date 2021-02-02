MISS LAVA Share “Brotherhood Of Eternal Love” Video

Lisbon-based retro rock bringers Miss Lava have unveiled their trippy new video for "Brotherhood Of Eternal Love." The track comes by way of the band's latest full-length, Doom Machine, released last month via Small Stone Records and Kozmik Artifactz.

"The lyrics were inspired by a documentary called Sunshine Makers, where some of the first LSD makers wanted to offer LSD to everyone in order to end wars," notes Miss Lava vocalist Johnny Lee. "Of course, things turned out differently and out of control; a bit like the world we live in nowadays."

The perfect soundtrack for the post-lockdown world, the band's fourth album and follow-up to 2017's Dominant Rush EP, stands as their densest output to date doused in kaleidoscopic riff explorations and hypnotic interludes; a multi-textured sonic journey that's at once deep, heavy, mesmerizing, and cathartic. Captured live at Generator Music Studios in Sintra, Portugal by Miguel "Veg" Marques, the record carries with it the warmth and soul of a band full of fresh vigor and perhaps the demons of these tumultuous times.

The record is loosely focused on the tragic death of guitarist K. Raffah's infant son and the other members' children born during the creative process. "Doom Machine is a very emotional experience for us...," Raffah shares. "[My son] was only here for a month and a half, but his light was very bright. We feel his presence every time."

Tracklisting:

“Fourth Dimension”

“In The Mire”

“Magma”

“Brotherhood Of Eternal Love”

“Sleepy Warm”

“The Great Divide”

“Karma”

“The Fall”

“Alpha”

“The Oracle”

“Terra”

“Doom Machine”

“God Feeds The Swine”*

“Feel Surreal”*

“Red Atlantis”*

*CD, digital bonus tracks

“Fourth Dimension” video:

(Photo by André Cardoso)