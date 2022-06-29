MISS MAY I Release "Earth Shaker" Visualizer; New Album Due In September

Miss May I have released a visualizer for their new single, "Earth Shaker", from their new album, Curse Of Existence, out September 1. Watch below.

"'Earth Shaker' is our self description on the ones who are motivated to get themselves out of the ‘mayhem’ they are experiencing. Everyone out there has reached the breaking point where enough is enough and the time comes to make a change. Sometimes that change can make ripples in your life and redirect you to a new path, but its still forward and that’s what matters. Even when it feels like there is no where to go you can become an ‘Earth Shaker’ and make your own quake in your life." - Levi Benton

Curse Of Existence, the seventh studio album from Miss May I, explodes with the life experience of an established band, the uncertainty of mental health struggles, the isolation of the global shutdown, and the perspective gained from the most extensive time away from the road of each man’s adult life.

"Curse Of Existence is exactly what it reads, the curse we have in our existence. This doesn’t mean anything strictly negative, but it covers all existence that is the good and the bad, the highs and the lows, the sorrow and the joy. Everything that comes with life comes with a lesson and a price and that is what we have put into this new album. It tells our lessons over our lives that have shaped us and have brought us to the very bottom of our lowest low and the tallest point to our highest high. We know the reflection we all went through during the world coming to a halt and that experience brought a lot of these sheltered emotions to light!" - Levi Benton

Produced by Will Putney (A Day To Remember, The Amity Affliction, Every Time I Die), Curse Of Existence is the sound of five people prying victory from the jaws of defeat. Unbroken by isolation, fearless in the face of fear, Miss May I wrestle with demons real and imagined all over the album.

Pre-order here.

Miss May I are:

Levi Benton – Vocals

B.J. Stead – Lead Guitar

Justin Aufdemkampe – Guitar

Ryan Neff – Bass/Vocals

Jerod Boyd – Drums

(Photo - Ross Theisen)