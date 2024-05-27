MISTER MISERY Streaming New Single "Eye Of The Storm"; Audio

Swedish modern metal frontrunners, Mister Misery, will release their third studio album on August 2, 2024 via AFM Records. The self-titled album can be pre-ordered here.

Mister Misery have shared the new song, "Eye Of The Storm", available via all digital streaming providers. Listen below.

The band comments: "'Eye Of The Storm' is a song that's about finding yourself in a very dark place or rock bottom in life and you're faced with 2 options: Fight through it or succumb to the darkness. As sung in the song, 'Do or die, there's no other way out!' We hope this song will serve as a beacon of hope to those who struggle everyday with their thoughts and to give them new energy to fight through whatever may come their way!"

Blending clean and gritty vocals along with high-voltage riffs and anthemic choruses, Mister Misery have developed a unique sound and style, and one that captures the essence of all the sub-genres in modern heavy music. Since forming back in 2018, Mister Misery have released two studio albums (Unalive, and A Brighter Side Of Death). Paired with an obscene and theatrical appearance, they create an experience that speaks to all senses. Mister Misery has become a force that crushes stages on the biggest festivals the scene has to offer, such as Wacken Open Air, Master Of Rock, Full Metal Cruise, Hills Of Rock, to name just a few. Mister Misery has played as support to some of the most prestigious bands in metal, such as Nightwish and Dream Theater in front of over 15,000 people. Their upcoming album and live dates will make no exception as one thing is for certain: Mister Misery will leave no survivors!

Their forthcoming, self-titled full-length was produced by Mister Misery at Unalive Studio, the cover art was designed by Stefan "GraveArt" Röhm.

Tracklisting:

"Root Of All Evil"

"Erzsébet (The Countess)"

"Eye Of The Storm"

"Hand Of Death"

"The Doomsday Clock"

"Crooked Man"

"Survival Of The Sickest"

"Until The End"

"Haters"

"Sinner Or Saint"

"Ripper"

"Dark Legacy"

"Survival Of The Sickest" video: