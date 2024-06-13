MOGGS MOTEL Feat. UFO’s PHIL MOGG To Release Debut Album In September

Moggs Motel, the new band featuring UFO singer Phil Mogg, have signed with SPV/Steamhammer, with their debut studio album scheduled for a September 2024 release.

UFO fans, watch out! Anyone who’d feared over the past two years that UFO frontman Phil Mogg, one of the most influential rock vocalists worldwide, would disappear completely from the scene after the demise of his band, in addition to his health problems, has now thankfully been proved wrong.

After a brief hiatus to catch his creative breath, the British musician with the distinctive voice is ready to present his latest band and release, Moggs Motel, which he composed together with Tony Newton (bass & keyboards) from the band Voodoo Six, who had been touring partners with UFO previously, and long-standing associate Neil Carter (guitar, keyboards, vocals).

The album was recorded at Iron Maiden’s Steve Harris’s studio in Essex/UK. In the studio, the band was joined by Joe Lazarus (drums) and Tommy Gentry (guitar) to complete the lineup.

The album’s twelve timeless songs show that Mogg has lost none of his artistic charisma, uniquely expressive voice and love of unbridled creativity. Moggs Motel will be available on Steamhammer/SPV from September 6 worldwide ex North America on CD, vinyl LP and for digital download.

Two singles including video clips will be released as appetizers ahead of the album’s arrival at the physical and digital stores: The album opener "Apple Pie" will be out on June 28, followed by "Sunny Side Of Heaven" on August 16.

Listen to what Phil Mogg has to say below. The pre-sale for the album will start on June 28. Details to follow soon.

Moggs Motel lineup:

Phil Mogg – vocals

Tony Newton – bass, keyboards

Neil Carter – guitar, keyboards, vocals

Joe Lazarus – drums

Tommy Gentry – guitar

(Photo - Charlie Smith)