MOLLY HATCHET, GRAHAM BONNET, RICK NIELSEN, JACK RUSSELL And More Pay Tribute To ERIC CLAPTON; CD & Vinyl Due In June

It’s not often that such a diverse array of artists, from blues to southern rock, punk to country, can be gathered together under a single musical project. But there’s one artist whose career has been so incredibly rich and whose influence has been so extensive as to make such a union possible. Of course, that artist is the brilliant guitarist/songwriter/legendary musical figure Eric Clapton who has inspired countless thousands of musicians of all stripes, artists of all colors and fans or all kind, including the incredible group of talented friends found on this brand new set of studio recordings, A Tribute To Eric Clapton.

Set to street June 17 on all formats including CD and vinyl, A Tribute To Eric Clapton covers all the basis of Clapton’s incredible career, from his early days in The Yardbirds to his stint in the groundbreaking power trio Cream to his time in the folk-influenced Blind Faith and finally to his monstrously successful solo career. Highlights include a smokin’ hot take on “Cocaine” by blues guitar phenom Kirk Fletcher, a fuzzed-out psych rock explosion with Stooges’ guitarist James Williamson and The Damned’s Rat Scabies fronted by the God Of Hellfire Arthur Brown as well as a twangy and gritty rendition of “Lay Down Sally” by country legend Sammy Kershaw and “Mr. Telecaster” Albert Lee, the latter of which is being released as a standalone single. Stream the single here, and below.

If you’re a fan of Eric Clapton or just a fan of a diverse group of stellar musicians cutting loose on some of the finest tunes in classic rock, don’t miss this incredible album.

Pre-order the CD/vinyl here. Pre-save the digital here.

Tracklisting:

"Cocaine" - Kirk Fletcher & Brian Auger

"Lay Down Sally" - Sammy Kershaw & Albert Lee

"I Feel Free" - Arthur Brown, James Williamson & Rat Scabies

"Sunshine Of Your Love" - dUg Pinnick & Eric Gales

"Let It Rain" - Jack Russell & Sonny Landreth

"Wonderful Tonight" - Oli Brown

"Layla" - Molly Hatchet

"I Shot The Sheriff" - Pat Travers, David Sancious & Artimus Pyle

"For Your Love" - Mark Lindsay & Rick Nielsen

"Tears In Heaven" - Ana Popovic

"White Room" - Graham Bonnet & Snowy White

"Can't Find My Way Home" - Shirley King & Martin Barre

"Lay Down Sally":