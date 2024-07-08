MONKEY3 Share Visualizer Video For New Song "Collapse"

Lausanne-based instrumental psych-rock act, Monkey3, have released a visualizer for "Collapse", featured on their new studio album, Welcome To The Machine, out now on Napalm Records. Watch below:

The Welcome To The Machine album was recorded and mixed by Raphaël Bovey at Blend Studio and MyRoom Studio, and was mastered by Lad Agabekov at Caduceus Studios in Switzerland. The incredible cover artwork was created by Sebastian Jerke.

Order here.

Welcome To The Machine tracklisting:

"Ignition"

"Collision"

"Kali Yuga"

"Rackman"

"Collapse"

"Ignition" visualizer:



"Kali Yuga" video:

"Rackman" visualizer:

Monkey3 is:

Walter - Drums

Jalil - Bass

Boris - Guitars

dB - Keys and Sounds

(Photo - Giuseppe Aufiero)